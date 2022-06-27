Jack Johnson announces ‘Meet The Moonlight’ 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

Jack Johnson has announced he’ll be embarking on a run of Australian and New Zealand shows later this year.

The tour comes in support of his latest album ‘Meet The Moonlight’, which arrived last Friday (June 24). It’ll see Johnson and his band arrive in Australia in late November, playing shows in Perth, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, before heading to New Zealand’s Auckland and Napier.

He’ll be supported by Emily Wurramara and Ziggy Alberts for the Australian dates, with The Black Seeds joining him in New Zealand.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday July 1 at 10am local time, and will be available to purchase here.

It’ll be the first time the singer has visited Australia since 2019’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, and his first New Zealand shows since 2017.

‘Meet The Moonlight’ marks Johnson’s eighth studio album and his first LP release in five years. He collaborated with producer and guitarist Blake Mills on the record, previewing it with singles ‘One Step Ahead’ and the titular track.

“I really, really can’t say enough about the guy, Blake,” Johnson told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe in an interview. “We were texting this morning, just joking around stuff. It’s just nice to have a new friend. I feel like we’ve just, we’ve developed a friendship over the course that was really great.”

Jack Johnson’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 29 — Perth, Kings Park

DECEMBER

Friday 2 — Gold Coast, HOTA Amphitheatre

Saturday 3 — Brisbane, Riverstage

Monday 5 — Sydney, Sydney Opera House

Thursday 8 — Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Saturday 10 — Auckland, The Outer Fields at Western Springs

Sunday 11 — Napier, Church Road Winery