Jack Johnson concert in Sydney ends midway through set due to electrical storm

Jack Johnson‘s concert at the Sydney Opera House last night (December 5) was cancelled midway through the performance due to extreme weather.

After emerging onstage around 8pm, Johnson was 10 songs (roughly 50 minutes) into his set on the venue’s outdoor forecourt area when NSW Police shut down the show due to an electrical storm that was blowing in from Barangaroo.

“Due to the extreme weather we were forced to conclude Jack’s performance earlier than expected at the Sydney Opera House tonight,” read a statement from Johnson’s team shared on Instagram.

“The lightning and electrical activity in the area posed a significant risk to public safety and at the venue’s direction we had to stop immediately. We thank all fans for looking after each other and leaving in a calm and orderly manner – we share everyone’s disappointment and hope to make this up to you all in the future.”

Last night’s concert was the first of three consecutive shows Johnson will perform on the Opera House forecourt, with the songwriter playing at the venue again tonight and tomorrow evening (December 6 and 7). Support for the shows will come from Emily Wurramara and Ziggy Alberts. Find remaining tickets here.

After the Sydney shows, Johnson’s tour – in support of eighth studio album ‘Meet The Moonlight’ – will head to Melbourne for a show at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday night (December 8). Johnson will then play a pair of New Zealand shows this weekend, in Auckland and Napier.

‘Meet The Moonlight’ arrived in June, and marked Johnson’s first album in five years.