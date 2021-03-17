Jack Ladder announces 10th anniversary ‘Hurtsville’ reissue and shows

Jack Ladder and The Dreamlanders will mark ten years since their debut album, ‘Hurtsville’, with a limited edition vinyl reissue and anniversary headline shows in May.

The limited edition re-release arrives with the Hurt Book, a collection of unreleased photos, lyric sheets, and ephemera from the album’s sessions. Essays and testimonials on the ‘Hurtsville’ legacy also feature, written by Sharon Van Etten, Alex Cameron, LLoyd Cole and more.

Ladder will also include a tape of the original home demos of eight ‘Hurstville’ songs. The reissue is set for release on April 23, with pre-orders of the limited edition open now.

‘Hurtsville’ was Ladder’s third solo album but his first with backing band The Dreamlanders, featuring Kirin J Callinan on guitar, Donny Benet on bass, and Laurence Pike on drums. It marked a significant departure from the first two albums’ more traditional soul, toward aching loneliness à la early Nick Cave.

Ladder will play the album in full for the first time since its release with the original Dreamlanders lineup in Melbourne’s The Forum on May 6, and The Factory Theatre in Sydney on May 27. Sarah Mary Chadwick will support at both shows.

Tickets are on sale now here and here.

Ladder has also signed with Endless Recordings for the release of new music, the label established by Bad//Dreems guitarist Alex Cameron. The last Jack Ladder and The Dreamlanders album, ‘Blue Poles’, arrived in 2018.