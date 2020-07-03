Jack R. Reilly shares new single ‘Old Guard’

Sydney singer-songwriter Jack R. Reilly has shared new single ‘Old Guard’. Listen to it below:

“‘Old Guard’ is just me having a really hard look at myself. Exploring the feelings of shame, regret and longing,” explained Reilly in a statement.

“It was very much supposed to just be some scribbles in my notebook, but it kept growing, and it kept attaching itself to my feelings. It was scary, I’d feel surprise, I’d feel the shame – it was a very provocative piece for me personally.”

The new single was produced by longtime collaborator Jonathon Tooke, best known as one half of noise-pop duo Cry Club. It follows a string of singles over the past year from Reilly, most recently ‘Where You Find Yourself’ in March.

‘Old Guard’, along with Reilly’s entire back catalogue, has been made available for streaming and download on his Bandcamp page here, with all proceeds going to Aboriginal Legal Services, Black Rainbow, and the Indigenous Literacy Foundation.

Earlier this year, Reilly was one of seven winners of triple j Unearthed’s NIDA Video Contest, which will see him paired up with a team from the National Institute of Dramatic Arts (NIDA) to create a music video played on rage.