Jack River and Slowly Slowly to headline 2022 Great Escape festival

The line-up for next year’s edition of the Great Escape festival has been announced, with Jack River and Slowly Slowly topping a 24-act bill.

It’ll be the second incarnation of the camping festival, having made its debut back in April with a line-up sporting the likes of Bugs, The Vanns and Close Counters. Next year’s Great Escape has been doubled in scope, however, with a full second day of live music (and a third day of camping) added to the itinerary.

It’s set to go down across 4-6 March, returning to the Mount Field National Park in the Derwent Valley region of Tasmania. Tickets are on sale now from I Wanna Ticket, with single-day, full weekend and VIP packages available.

In addition to Jack River, artists performing on the Friday will include Brisbane pop artist Sycco, local alt-electro duo Sumner and indie-rock up-and-comers The Saxons.

Saturday’s (March 5) bill is equally stacked, with Slowly Slowly joined by the likes of Bruny Island singer-songwriter Maddy Jane, punk-rockers A. Swayze & The Ghosts, and Melbourne surf-rock upstarts The Grogans.

In September, Jack River released her first single in almost two years, ‘We Are The Youth’, which championed young activists around the world. River said that she was inspired to write the song after attending the 2019 School Strike 4 Climate protest.

Her advocacy this year extended to the 2020 Olympics, calling on Channel 7 to play music by Australian artists during its coverage. In response, Edwina Bartholomew, Sunrise presenter and a journalist that was covering the Olympics for the network, told River that they would “beef up the Aussie music in the arvos”.

Last month, the artist hit out at Scott Morrison’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050, calling the outlines “gutless” and “paper thin”.

As for Slowly Slowly, the Melbourne band recently announced their first full headline tour since the release of ‘Race Car Blues: Chapter 2’ – which featured singles ‘Comets & Zombies’, ‘The Level’ and ‘First Love’ (featuring Yours Truly) – back in February.

The band also dropped the standalone single ‘Blueprint’ in May, shortly before announcing that they were “on hold” due to health challenges faced by frontman Ben Stewart, and cancelling the remainder of a tour they had planned to support ‘Race Car Blues’.

“While we’re all hopeful for Ben’s full recovery, it’s important that he takes some time to place his full focus on his health. With this in mind, plans for Slowly Slowly need to be put on hold for the time being,” the band’s management said in a statement back in August.

The full line-up for the 2022 Great Escape festival is:

FRIDAY

Jack River

Sycco

Sumner

Chase City

Zios

The Saxons

Denni

Medhanit

Cuban Heel

Meres

Acres

SATURDAY

Gaz (Yacht Club DJs)

Slowly Slowly

A. Swayze & The Ghosts

Maddy Jane

The Grogans

Kat Edwards

Lennon Wells

Holiday

Baby Dave

Baby Lemur

Poolboi

Just Flare

Stacy Whale