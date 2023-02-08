Jack River announces new album ‘Endless Summer’, shares Genesis Owusu-assisted title track

Jack River (aka Holly Rankin) has formally detailed her second full-length effort, ‘Endless Summer’, alongside the release of its silky and psychedelic title track.

The track leans heavily into Rankin’s dreamy ‘60s and ‘70s influences, with twinkling keys and reverb-soaked guitars sizzling under her ethereal vocal harmonies. It’s also a star-studded affair in its own right: Rankin co-wrote the song with Matt Mason of DMA’S, then recruited Genesis Owusu to deliver guest vocals, and co-produced it with Matt Corby.

In a press release, Rankin said of the effort: “Mason had had the verse melody in his back pocket for years. As soon as he played it, I fell in love, and the scene of an endless summer was born in our minds. I brought the track to life with Matt Corby – we had so, so much fun layering vocals and finding sounds that kept the song minimal, but potent.”

Rankin went on to describe Owusu’s involvement as “a pipe dream that turned into reality”, saying of his talents: “He brings his effortless brand of cool, calm and collected to the song.”

Watch the accompanying music video for ‘Endless Summer’, directed by Jordan Kirk, below:

‘Endless Summer’ is our third preview of Rankin’s titular second album, following the release of ‘Real Life’ last July and ‘Nothing Has Changed’ in November. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Sugar Mountain’ (as well as the following year’s ‘Stranger Heart’ EP) is set for release on June 16 via I OH YOU.

The 10-track effort is described as “an oasis” and “something to retreat to amid the apocalyptic horrors of climate disaster”. In the aforementioned press release, Rankin notes that those themes feel even more poignant now than they did when she wrote the album, given that she’s currently pregnant with her first child.

“I wrote this album before I fell pregnant,” she said, but the reality of the ‘endless summer’ we are entering globally has become even more tactile for me after the birth of my child. There is a part of the future beside me now, and she will experience the consequences of all the decisions we are making today.

“The experience of being pregnant and giving birth has made everything beautifully and awfully real. I think that sentiment plays out in this record.”

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Endless Summer’ below, then find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘Real Life’

2. ‘Lie In The Sun’

3. ‘Endless Summer’ (with Genesis Owusu)

4. ‘Lucy Sea Queen’

5. ‘Honey’

6. ‘Lie To You’

7. ‘Nothing Has Changed’

8. ‘Paradise’

9. ‘Holy Men’

10. ‘Stranger’s Dream’