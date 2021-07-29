Jack River calls on Channel 7 to play music by local artists during Australian coverage of 2020 Olympics

Jack River has shared an open letter to Channel 7, calling on the broadcaster to showcase music by Australian artists during its coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As Music Feeds reports, the artist shared her call in an Instagram post yesterday (July 28), tagging Sunrise host David Koch and encouraging fans to tag Australian broadcasters, brands and companies, closing her caption with the tagline: “You know the drill, it only works if we all get involved.”

“How great would it be if you played all Australian music in your coverage of the Olympics? These are Australian moments, they deserve Australian music,” she wrote in the letter addressed to Channel 7 and Australian corporations at large.

“And while we’re here, how good would it be to hear Aussie music in Coles, [Woolworths], Aldi, in banks, on hold, in stores and on ads being shown to Australians for the next few months?! We need you more than ever. We wanna be your soundtrack.”

The post, which has gotten over 7,000 likes so far, was met with unanimous support from fellow Australian artists such as Vera Blue, Lime Cordiale, Cub Sport, Annie Hamilton, Yorke and B Wise.

In a comment under River’s post, Brisbane indie-pop artist and NME Australia cover star Jaguar Jonze said: “HELL YES. Our domestic music quota is so low compared to other countries supporting their own artists.”

River tagged a number of supermarkets, banks and other companies in the comments. Bank Australia responded, commenting: “We’d LOVE for you to be our soundtrack. We’ll see what we can do.”

River’s letter comes at a particularly critical time for Australia’s music industry, as gigs continue to be cancelled and postponed due to lockdowns and border restrictions spurred by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Earlier today, it was reported almost $64million in potential revenue from live events has been lost since July 1.