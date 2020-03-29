Watch Jack River, Montaigne, Polish Club and more perform for Earth Hour 2020

Last night (March 28) marked the 14th anniversary of Earth Hour: an initiative developed to encourage people to limit their electricity and energy usage, along with raising awareness for climate concerns.

Jack River, Montaigne, Cody Simpson, Polish Club, Dulcie and Alice Skye were amongst a series of musicians who each played a song by candlelight during Earth Hour, in the comfort of their self-isolation locations.

Eurovision contestant Montaigne dove into a cut from 2014, ‘I Am Not An End,’ which was followed by Jack River performing her breakthrough hit ‘Fools Gold’ while sitting in her wardrobe. Alice Skye was joined by two guitarists, whereas Ashleigh Carr-White from Dulcie performed solo, accompanied by just a keyboard.

Watch the full two-hour livestream below:

Earth Hour is a worldwide event that sees major cities turn off their lights for one hour, from 8:30pm in their respective time zones. Due to social distancing measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, artists performed via livestream from their place of isolation.

According to WWF CEO Dermot O’Gorman, “staying connected as a community and looking for positive ways we can contribute is more important than ever as the world responds to the coronavirus crisis.

“The act of switching off our lights for Earth Hour has always been a show of solidarity for stronger action on climate and a chance for millions of people worldwide to collectively raise their voice for nature.”

Last year, Jack River led a panel discussion on climate change before her show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

‘Climate Hour’ saw activist Tim Silverwood, professor Lesley Hughes and triple j resident scientist Dr Karl discuss environmental issues taking place and what to do to prevent them worsening, along with answering fans questions.

Taking to Facebook, she announced the pre-gig panel by stating, “climate breakdown is the most important issue of my generation and all to come after us.”

Jack River and Montaigne both performed at Sydney’s ‘School Strike 4 Climate’ rally back in September 2019 and have previously been outspoken about environmental issues.