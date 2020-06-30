Jack River launches podcast series ‘To Rebel In The Times’

Singer-songwriter Jack River – real name Holly Rankin – has announced the launch of a new podcast series called ‘To Rebel In The Times’.

“In these wild times that we’re living through, I want to know what it takes for people to step in uncharted territory and make change where they see it needed most,” explains the songwriter in the trailer.

Recorded over the past six months, ‘To Rebel In The Times’ sees the musician meet numerous artists who are also scientists, mothers, activists and business people, engaging in conversations about what it means to stand up for good in the current social climate.

“For so long I’ve wanted to have bigger conversations with artists – conversations about impact, about change, about politics and rebellion, about their communities and how they grew up,” explained Rankin in an Instagram post announcing the project.

While guests have yet to be announced, Rankin says there’s “something very exciting coming this week”. Head to the website for more information.

Rankin released her debut album under her Jack River moniker, ‘Sugar Mountain’, in 2018. She followed it up in February of this year with an EP titled ‘Stranger Heart’.

In March, she appeared as part of the lineup for the digital Earth Hour concert, performing by candlelight from self-isolation along with Montaigne, Polish Club, Alice Skye and more.