ARIA to launch In Conversation event series with Jack River and The Wombats

ARIA and YouTube have announced a new In Conversation event series, which will begin next month with a discussion between singer-songwriter Holly Rankin – aka Jack River – and UK indie-pop trio The Wombats.

The conversation will take place at the Factory Theatre in Sydney on June 14. The two acts will discuss their experiences within the music industry, with all proceeds from the event donated to Australia’s music industry charity Support Act. Tickets are available here.

The announcement comes after Rankin appeared on ‘Multiply’, a song that The Wombats’ Matthew Murphy released as part of his Love Fame Tragedy project back in 2020. “It was so great working with her, so we are thrilled that she will be hosting the In Conversation event for such a great cause,” Murph commented in a statement.

“Murph is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, and one of the most talented songwriters in the world,” Rankin added. “I can’t wait to hear some stories from the road from him and the band and chat about the hell that was lockdown!”

The Wombats will embark on an Australian tour next month, with headline shows in Perth, Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane. They’ll also perform at this year’s Spilt Milk festival in Canberra, Ballarat and the Gold Coast alongside Stormzy, Toro y Moi and more.

The shows come in support of the band’s fifth studio album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not the World’, which arrived back in January. In a four-star review, NME said the band deployed “touches of EDM, R&B and chart electronica” with “delicacy and restraint”.

“‘Fix Yourself…’ is the first indie release of 2022 that might weigh into Ed Sheeran and Adele’s mud fight at the top of the album charts, and it might not even be long before The Wombats are headlining major festivals. Don’t look so surprised.”

Jack River, meanwhile, was recently announced as part of the line-up for this year’s Grapevine Gathering festival in October alongside The Kooks, Peking Duk, Ball Park Music and others.