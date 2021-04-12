Watch Jack River, Ziggy Ramo and more perform on Sydney Opera House’s forecourt

Over the weekend, the Sydney Opera House hosted a series of free outdoor concerts, featuring performances from Jack River, Ziggy Ramo and many more.

Jack River, making her Opera House debut with an event titled Visions of Us, performed fan favourites from her 2018 debut album ‘Sugar Mountain’ on Friday April 9.

The event also featured a slew of special guests, with performances from the likes of Budjerah and Annie Hamilton and spoken word segments from Brooke Boney, Grace Tame and Kirli Saunders.

Watch Jack River perform ‘Fool’s Gold’ from the forecourt below. The whole set is available to stream here.

The following evening, the Opera House forecourt played host to Barrabuwari (‘tomorrow’ in the Gadigal language), an Indigenous-led and culturally diverse music showcase.

Culminating with a performance from Ziggy Ramo, the evening also included sets from the likes of JK-47, Kobie Dee, Barkaa, Becca Hatch and Milan Ring. The concert opened with a showcase from label Trackwork Records featuring SEVY, Bayang and more.

The Opera House has since uploaded a slew of videos from the evening, including Ramo performing ‘Black Thoughts’ cut ‘Empire’ and JK-47 delivering single ‘The Recipe’. Watch those performances below.

A particularly moving clip from the evening sees Barkaa performing her song ‘I Know I Can’ alongside her daughter.

“It’s inspired by Nas‘ song ‘I Know I Can’. I used to listen to that song when I was a little girl, and that sort of music was the thing that pushed me through to know that I can be whatever I want to be,” the emerging rapper said when introducing the song.

“That my future’s in my hands. That even at the hands of the system, I’ve been locked up and got a criminal record, I write my own future. And I want my baby to know that the future’s in her hands, and that her mum’s going to be here no matter what.”

Watch that below. Many sets from the evening are available to stream in full here.