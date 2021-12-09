Jack River’s ‘We Are The Youth’ reimagined by 14 up-and-coming artists

Jack River has teamed up with Sydney-based creative hub The Artist Studio for a new project, entitled ‘We Are The Youth Day’.

The initiative sees 14 up-and-coming artists, all spread around Australia, reimagine River’s latest single ‘We Are The Youth’ using the track’s original stems.

All of the works retain the silky, enigmatic synthpop stylings of Rankin’s original track, though each artist brings to the fold their own distinctive flair. Kelly Mayz’ rework, for example, adds a warbly bass guitar line and ethereal vocal effects, while Nicola Tanya chops and screws the vocals over a sharp, minimalist electro beat.

Samara Ruby adds new vocals to her version of ‘We Are The Youth’, twisting the song into a low-fi indie bop. Anabel Lucia’s take – retitled as ‘Bullshit Excuse’ – does the same, but makes hers stand out with a heady mix that ebbs and flows with varied shades of light and dark.

Then there’s Awa Mbaye’s spin, ‘Annie Took A Ride’, which amps up the energy with a bold and colourful palette of electropop tones. Another highlight is the ‘Pick Me Up’ rework by Heiress, who completely reinvents ‘We Are The Youth’ as a tight, minimalist indie track.

Listen to the full ‘We Are The Youth Day’ project below:

“I’m super excited to hear where the next generation of songwriters are taking things, and feel very honoured to have them re-craft ‘We Are The Youth’,” River said today (December 9) in a press release.

The track was initially shared as a single back in September, posited by the singer-songwriter’s label I OH YOU as a “protest anthem that forefronts a new generation of advocates and activists fighting for change.”

River noted that she was inspired to write ‘We Are The Youth’ after performing at the School Strike 4 Climate rally in 2019 – the same year she undertook studies for a law degree. She finalised the track after paying close attention to the sociopolitical climate of 2020 and 2021.

In a statement shared with the release, she said: “At the same time as there is widespread climate injustice, there is ongoing abuse of power on many fronts in our society: against First Nations people, in the halls of parliament, and in workplaces everywhere.

“People are tired of it. We want change and action, and we are ready to work to build our way out of a broken system.”

‘We Are The Youth’ marked Rankin’s first release for 2021, following her second full-length album, ‘Stranger Heart’, last February.

In July, River also launched a podcast series titled To Rebel In The Times. The podcast sees her meet with numerous artists who are also scientists, mothers, activists and business people, engaging in conversations about what it means to stand up for good in the current sociopolitical climate.

Later that month, she published an open letter to Channel 7, urging the broadcaster to showcase music by Australian artists during its coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The letter proved successful, with 7 committing to platform more local music in its afternoon broadcasts.

The effort quickly evolved into a widespread campaign to celebrate homegrown artists across multiple platforms, which was largely successful.

Last month, it was announced River would co-headline next year’s edition of the Great Escape festival in the Derwent Valley region of Tasmania. The three-day event will go down across the weekend of Friday March 4 through Sunday 6. Other acts set to appear include Slowly Slowly, Bugs, The Vanns and Close Counters.