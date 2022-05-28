Jack White calls for greater gun control following Uvalde school shooting

Jack White has called for greater gun control in the US following the Uvalde school shooting this week.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

19 children and two teachers were killed in the attack. It marked the US’ deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting back in 2012, and is the nation’s third-deadliest school shooting in history.

Writing on Instagram, White said he was “exhausted…with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem” and called for greater control of guns in the US.

He wrote: “As we tour in Texas these past few days, I can’t help but to feel saddened in so many ways about the latest in a long line of mass shootings, but mostly I’m exhausted. Exhausted with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem, exhausted with people clinging to their political party or their “side” instead of looking at the issue.

“Exhausted with people whining about their “freedom” being more important than rules that help save lives. Like the traffic light on the road, and the warning label on the poison, or the regulation of who can buy sticks of dynamite or own a surface to air missile, we already have rules, haven’t you noticed?

‘So how about a few more rules then that ALSO save lives and protect us from serious harm?”

You can see the full statement from White here:

White has joined the likes of Brandon Flowers, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo in expressing his anger and calling for stricter gun control laws in light of the shooting.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” Madonna wrote on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

The pop icon went on to urge lawmakers to “protect our children”, asking them to “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others”.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, The Killers‘ frontman Flowers said the latest incident in Uvalde was “heartbreaking”.