Jack White, Crowded House, Kurt Vile and more announced for debut Harvest Rock festival

Secret Sounds have announced the inaugural edition of Harvest Rock – a two-day music, food and art festival set to debut in Adelaide this year – with Jack White and Crowded House billed as headliners.

Closing out the first day’s program on Saturday November 19, the former White Stripe will appear at Harvest Rock to deliver his only Australian performance for the year. Kurt Vile will also be playing exclusively at the festival, joining White on day one alongside The Black Crowes, Groove Armada, The Lumineers, Marlon Williams and Allen Stone.

Crowded House will headline the second day of Harvest Rock on Sunday November 20 – tying in with their newly expanded national tour – but there’ll be a solid handful of imports playing then, too: Khruangbin, Sam Fender, Hot Chip and Cat Power.

Fleshing out the full line-up is an assortment of local favourites. On day one, punters will be able to see the likes of Tones And I, Courtney Barnett, Goanna, You Am I, Meg Mac and Electric Fields. The day after offers sets from The Avalanches, Angus & Julia Stone, The Teskey Brothers, Genesis Owusu, The Living End, Holy Holy and more.

In addition to its live music program, Harvest Rock will sport a gastronomic focus. There’ll be a pavilion of food trucks curated by Singaporean celebrity chef Jake Kellie (of Arkhé and Burnt Ends fame), and a stage of culinary “performances” from an as-yet-unannounced line-up of chefs and mixologists.

With support from the South Australian government (via the SA Tourism Commission), the festival will be run across Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney parks. Tickets go on sale at 9am next Wednesday (August 24) from the festival’s website. $1 from each ticket sold will go towards funding the “Solar Slice” initiative – spearheaded by clean energy upstart FEAT. Live – which will see the festival site run entirely on renewable power sources.

The full line-up for Harvest Rock 2022 is:

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 19

Jack White (only Australian show)

The Black Crowes

Groove Armada

The Lumineers

Tones And I

Courtney Barnett

Kurt Vile (only Australian show)

Goanna

You Am I

Meg Mac

Marlon Williams

Allen Stone

Electric Fields

ARC presents Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’ live

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 20

Crowded House

Khruangbin

Sam Fender

The Avalanches

Angus & Julia Stone

Hot Chip

The Teskey Brothers

Cat Power

Genesis Owusu

The Living End

Holy Holy

Alex Cameron

Ruby Fields

Towns

Slowmango