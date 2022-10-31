Jack White delivers surprise cover of ‘Van Lear Rose’ at Loretta Lynn tribute show

Jack White made a surprise appearance at a Loretta Lynn tribute show last night (October 30) and performed a cover of her song ‘Van Lear Rose’.

The soloist and former The White Stripes singer and guitarist wasn’t initially listed for the tribute concert to Lynn, who died earlier this month at the age of 90.

But White made a last-minute appearance with his rendition of the title track from the late country singer-songwriter’s 2004 album.

He produced the late star’s 42nd solo album ‘Van Lear Rose’, played guitar on it, and sang a duet with Lynn.

In an Instagram tribute earlier this month, White wrote that Lynn was “a mother figure”, a “very good friend”, and “the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century”.

Watch his performance below.

White joined several country greats at Sunday’s show held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, including George Strait, Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna Judd.

The show also featured Margo Price, another Lynn collaborator, singing Lynn’s 1975 classic ‘The Pill’.

Three of the four members of The Highwomen, the all-star country-rock supergroup, gathered to perform Lynn’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’. Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby sang the song together, with Brittany Spencer standing in for the absent Maren Morris.

On her own, Highwomen member Carlile sang ‘She’s Got You’, which Lynn famously recorded in tribute to her own late friend Patsy Cline.

The show also featured performances from Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson, Keith Urban and Little Big Town, as well as testimonials from Taylor Swift, Sissy Spacek, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and more.

Meanwhile, White announced recently that he’ll release a new live album recorded during his Supply Chain Issues world tour.