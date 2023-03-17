Jack White says Metallica buying a vinyl pressing plant is “outstanding”

Jack White has responded to Metallica buying their own vinyl pressing plant, calling it an “outstanding” move.

This week, the metal icons purchased a majority stake in Furnace Record Pressing in Alexandria, Virginia, one of the largest pressing plants in the United States.

White, who owns the Nashville-based Third Man Records and last year, wrote an open letter to major record labels urging them to build their own vinyl pressing plants, has welcomed the news in a message directed to the band.

“Welcome to the cause gents!” And thank you for putting your money to amazing creative use!” White wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Metallica.

“Here’s hoping the major labels will also see this as further proof, and finally start investing in themselves,” he added. “Outstanding.”

In the comment section of the post, Metallica replied: “So unbelievable and grateful to be able to do this after all these years. Who would’ve thought that this was even possible back in the day?! You have pioneered all of this, and we’re psyched to follow in your footsteps!”

It was revealed at the start of 2023 that vinyl outsold CD for first time in 35 years last year. Overall music sales increased by three per cent in 2022 to almost £2billion, which is the highest figure since 2003 and nearly double the level of their low point in 2013.

The US also saw its biggest week for vinyl since 1991 at the end of last year, selling 2.2million vinyl albums in the week ending December 22.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield said of their new deal: “Furnace has been great to Metallica and more importantly to our fans. This deepened relationship between Metallica and Furnace ensures that fans of vinyl everywhere, particularly our Fifth Members, will have continued access to high quality records in the future.”

Elsewhere, this week Jack White responded to the recent controversy surrounding The White Stripes drummer Meg White’s playing ability.

Jack and Meg White formed the band in 1997 and went on to become one of the most successful bands of the 21st century, but the latter has often been criticised for her drumming style. The discourse was revived again recently when journalist Lachlan Markay tweeted: “The tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would’ve been with a half decent drummer.

A number of musicians have defended Meg White, including The Roots’ Questlove and Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow. Unknown Mortal Orchestra‘s Ruban Nielson also said “there’s no one like meg white”, and recalled that “kids would lose their mind to her drumming”.

White himself then stepped in to celebrate the drummer, posting a photo of Meg at her drum kit on social media along with a poem about her talents.