Jack White says Prince once gave him guitar advice

Jack White has revealed that he was once given guitar advice by Prince.

Speaking with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, the former White Stripes frontman said he bumped into the late icon at a show featuring Zoë Kravitz and his ex-wife Karen Elson’s musical project, The Citizens Band.

“The phrase he had said to me was like, ‘No one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack’. And he talked about the [2008] James Bond song [‘Another Way To Die’] I had just done,” White recalled.

“And he said, ‘I really like it.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great. Because some people, it’s like making a song for Star Wars fans or something. You’re throwing yourself into the sea of… It’s a very divisive track.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, I thought it was real strong.’”

White, who releases his new album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ tomorrow (April 8), also revealed in the same interview that he has been working with Jay-Z and unreleased music with the rapper could soon “see the light of day”.

Meanwhile, White is set to perform the US national anthem in his hometown for the Detroit Tigers on their opening game of the baseball season tomorrow and kick off his extensive run of headline shows, dubbed ‘The Supply Chain Issue Tour’.

