Jack White shares eulogy to “good friend”, ‘Pee-wee Herman’ actor Paul Reubens

Jack White has shared a moving tribute to his “good friend” Paul Reubens following the actor and comedian’s death last week.

Reubens, who is best known for portraying Pee-wee Herman on the big screen and TV, died on Sunday (July 30) following a private bout of cancer. He was 70 years old.

Among those to pay their respects online were US television host Jimmy Kimmel, actor Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and director Tim Burton, the latter of whom helmed Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985).

Taking to Instagram yesterday (July 31), White posted an image of Reubens in the music video for The Raconteurs‘ debut single ‘Steady, As She Goes’ (2006). The soloist and former White Stripes frontman first met the late entertainer when he starred in the clip.

In 2021, White made a guest appearance in a Pee-wee’s Playhouse radio reunion special. His 2017 children’s book, We’re Going To Be Friends, also features illustrations by Elinor Blake – who held an animation role on the Pee-wee’s Playhouse series.

“The great Paul Reubens has moved on to a better place,” White began his message. “Creator of the genius character Pee Wee Herman, and an actor and comedian of incredible talent, Paul was a good friend to me and reached out any time he felt I was in need.”

The musician went on to describe Reubens as “a generous soul who never forgot a birthday or Christmas card for those he loved”, adding: “He had incredible taste in music and was very funny in everyday life.”

White continued: “I first got to witness his gift while filming a video for the Raconteurs together, and we became friends instantly. I was just thinking about you last night Paul, peace be with you.”

A previous statement from Reubens’ estate read: “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

In 2016, Reubens co-wrote and starred in the Netflix original film Pee-wee’s Big Holiday in which he reprised his classic role.