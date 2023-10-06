Jack White to release Bob Dylan collaboration of ‘Ball and Biscuit’

Jack White is set to release his collaborative live version of ‘Ball and Biscuit’ with Bob Dylan – find all the details below.

Back in 2004, White joined Dylan on stage in Detroit, Michigan to perform a joint rendition of The White Stripes‘ 2003 song from the band’s fourth studio album, ‘Elephant’.

White announced yesterday (October 5) that an official recording of the team-up will be released as part of a new vinyl collection, ‘The White Stripes – Live In Las Vegas’. The 3xLP package is due to arrive on October 31 via Third Man Records.

To order the special set, fans are required to subscribe to the label’s ‘Vault’ by October 31. Visit here for further information.

Per a post on social media, the upcoming release “captures a blistering 2003 Las Vegas set freshly pressed on 180-gram vinyl at @thirdmanpressing in Detroit, in the unmistakable red, white and black colourway we know and love from the Stripes”.

White and Dylan’s version of ‘Ball and Biscuit’ will feature on a bonus seven-inch record pressed on glittery red vinyl. “On the flip side, the first-ever performance of the song by Jack and Meg,” the post adds.

The set will be accompanied by a patch, a bumper sticker and art prints by The White Stripes’ frequent collaborator Rob Jones. Check out the preview image above.

As Consequence notes, White looked back on his performance with Dylan during an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2012.

“That was just by accident. I went and saw him play in Detroit and he said to me, ‘We’ve been playing one of your songs lately at sound checks’,” the singer-songwriter recalled at the time.

“I thought, Wow. I was afraid to ask which one. I didn’t even ask. It was just such an honour to hear that. Later on, I remember I went home and I called back. I said, ‘Can I talk to the bass player?’”

White continued: “I called the theater. I was like, ‘Did Bob mean that he wanted me to play tonight? Cause he said some things that I thought maybe – maybe I misconstrued. Was he meaning that he wanted me to play with him tonight? I don’t want to be rude and pretend that I didn’t hear or something like that’.

“So turned out yeah, we played together that night. He said yeah, come on, let’s play something, and we played ‘Ball and Biscuit’, one of my songs. It’s not lost on me that he played one of my songs, not the other way around.”

In other news, Bob Dylan recently played a surprise set with The Heartbreakers at Farm Aid. He’s currently out on the 2023 North American leg of his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ tour, which kicked off in Kansas City last weekend.