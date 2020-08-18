Jack White’s Third Man Records announces online memorabilia auction

Jack White and his label, Third Man, are auctioning off items from the label’s archives as well as White’s personal collection.

The auction will be held by Online Nashville Auctions. According to the company’s webpage, items up for auction include guitars, stage lights, pedals, amplifiers and a couch from the label’s Nashville office.

The auction will kick off on Wednesday August 26 from 9am CST (3pm BST), and run until 9pm CST on Sunday August 30 (3am BST on Monday August 31). A portion of the proceeds from auction sales will go towards the John Peel Centre for Creative Arts, Gideon’s Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Third Man relaunched its public access channel, Third Man Public Access, on its YouTube channel as an at-home concert series. The series has released five episodes so far, with the latest instalment premiering in late June, and has featured Tenacious D, J Mascis and Thurston Moore, among other artists.

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late-night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump,” Third Man co-founder Ben Swank said in a statement.