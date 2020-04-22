Jack White‘s Third Man Records has relaunched its public access channel as an at-home concert series to better adhere to social distancing measures.

The record label started Third Man Public Access just last month to broadcast live performances by artists and bands from their headquarters in Nashville. But, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and full-band performances became impossible, they were forced to rework the channel “from home”.

The new version will consist of live-streamed at-home performances as well as other exclusive archival and new content, such as music videos, readings and more.

The first “home” episode was released on Tuesday (April 21), and featured live-streamed home performances from J Mascis and Olivia Jean, exclusives from Mike Watt, Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover and Luke Schneider, and a reading from Third Man Books author Ben Myers. Watch it below:

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late-night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump,” Third Man co-founder Ben Swank said in a press statement.

The first two episodes of Third Man Public Access, livestreamed late March, featured Teddy and the Rough Riders and Luke Schneider. Both were filmed at Third Man Records’ headquarters with social distancing guidelines in mind.

“Please be assured that we have fewer than 10 people in the Blue Room (and at TMR HQ in general), and everyone is staying more than 6 ft apart,” Third Man Records said in each video’s description.

Third Man Records has promised to share more Third Man Public Access episodes in the coming weeks.