Jackmann releases new single ‘All Or Nothing’, lifted from debut album

Melbourne-based solo artist Jackmann has released his third single of the year, ‘All Or Nothing’.

Taken from his forthcoming debut album, ‘Low Key’, the new track released today (August 13) is the follow up to singles ‘Not A Bad Person’ and ‘The Wolf And The Hare’.

A press release described ‘All Or Nothing’ as “an honest take on the complications of love”. Jackmann – aka Kris Schroeder – said of the single, “’All or Nothing’ reflects that sad situation of being caught between someone you have feelings for, and someone who has feelings for you. A love triangle, I guess.

“There are all sorts of guilt and indecision going on – but life needs an answer, and ultimately nobody wins.”

Listen to ‘All Or Nothing’ now:

Schroeder’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Low Key’, was recorded over a weekend at Abbey Road Studios with producer Sam Okell, known for his work with PJ Harvey, Graham Coxon and The Beatles. The record is described as “a collection of songs about experience, relationships gone awry, identity and commitment.”

“‘Low Key’ is a statement of identity, of finally figuring out

who you are and why you are and where you belong,” Schroeder said.

Jackmann’s debut album ‘Low Key’ is available September 11 via MGM. Pre-order here.