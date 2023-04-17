Watch Jackson Wang and Ciara perform XG’s ‘Left Right’ at Coachella

Jackson Wang recently wrapped up his first solo set at Coachella 2023 weekend one.

The Hong Kong-born singer, who is also a member of the K-pop boyband GOT7, kicked off his set with songs from his sophomore studio album ‘Magic Man’.

Wang then surprised the audience by bringing out Ciara, who took over the stage with a medley of Missy Elliot’s ‘Lose Control’, as well as her original songs ‘Level Up’ and ‘Goodies’.

Following the medley, Wang joined Ciara to perform ‘1, 2, Step’, before transitioning into a remix of XG‘s viral TikTok hit ‘Left Right’. Later, the pair hyped up the audience during the chorus as the music video for ‘Left Right’ played on the screen behind them.

XG's Left Right remix with Jackson Wang and (Queen) Ciara. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/M3dsnh8MNs — aki 🐺💫 (@_alphaz) April 17, 2023

Wang and Ciara then wrapped things up with what appeared to be a new song. “When you push up on me, oh, oh, oh / Take it slow for me, baby, go slow / You know I like it when you takin’ control / Take it slow for me, baby, go slow,” they sang.

“I just wanna say, thank you so much. You inspired me. You inspired everybody here tonight,” Wang told Ciara as they wrapped up their collaboration. “On behalf for everybody, I wanna thank you, we wanna thank you for who you are, and thank you for being such a big part of our lives. We’re too blessed to have you.”

jacksong wang ft. ciara is something no one of us knew they needed! ❤️‍🔥 their voices together & the way they feed off each other's energy on stage was just 😭🤌🏻✨️#JacksonWangCoachella #JACKCHELLA #JacksonWang #Ciara pic.twitter.com/gzZAnFY74X — jackson wang moments ⚡ (@jwangmoments) April 17, 2023

Shortly after the end of Wang’s Coachella set, he released his new collaboration with ‘Ciara’, titled ‘Slow’. Listen to the studio version of the song below.

This is Jackson Wang’s second appearance at Coachella and his first solo set at the event. Last year, he performed at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever showcase at Coachella 2022.

In other Coachella 2023 news, Kali Uchis brought out Tyler, The Creator and Omar Apollo during her set on the main stage today (April 16). Earlier in the weekend, Kali Uchis joined Kaytranada during his set on day one of the festival.