Jackson Wang mends a broken heart in emotional new music video for ‘Drive You Home’

Jackson Wang has released a cinematic music video for ‘Drive You Home’, his latest collaboration with Internet Money.

The visual, which dropped today (July 29), stars Wang as an office worker who seems satisfied with his job. But soon we find out that his happy facade is all pretence as he tries to overcome a heartbreaking tragedy that resulted in the death of his lover. According to the end credits, Wang co-directed -wrote the music video’s screenplay with 88rising’s visual director James Mao (aka Mamesjao).

“‘Cause who’s gonna drive you home / When you’ve had a crazy day / Who’s gonna dry your eyes / When your tears fall like the rain,” Wang wonders over a rumbling trap-inspired beat.

Wang initially teased the collaboration on his social media late last week. The song comes three months after the release of Wang’s last single ‘LMLY’. Earlier the month, the GOT7 member had also teamed up with Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue on a remix of the trio’s May collaboration ‘California’

At the start of the year, Wang confirmed that he was working on two new albums. Although the artist has remained mostly tight-lipped about this forthcoming records, he did tease a few details during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Wang had described his forthcoming record as one that will feature a “very new sound”, compared to his 2019 solo debut, ‘Mirrors’. The singer also added that the project will be “something people don’t expect from me”.

In other GOT7 news, fellow member JAY B will be releasing his long-awaited debut album next month. According to H1GHR MUSIC, the record will feature various guest artists from a wide range of genres in order to showcase different sides of JAY B as a solo artist.