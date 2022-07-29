Jacob Collier announces Australasian leg of ‘Djesse’ world tour

Jacob Collier has announced the Australasian leg of his ‘Djesse’ world tour, taking the titular four-album project Down Under at the end of the year.

The six-date run will begin in Adelaide, where on Thursday December 1, Collier and his band will perform at the Thebarton Theatre. A show in Hobart will follow, however, that one – slated for Saturday December 3 at the Odeon Theatre – will see Collier perform solo, flanked only by a grand piano. From there, the London-native artist will reconnect with his band to play in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The leg will wrap up with a sole Aotearoan show in Auckland, booked in for Tuesday December 13 at the Powerstation. Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 12pm local time next Friday (August 5), with a presale kicking off at 1pm local time next Wednesday (August 3). That will run for 24 hours, and is available exclusively for members of Frontier Touring – see more details here, with tickets for the shows available here.

Collier released the first volume of ‘Djesse’ – a collaboration with the Metropole Orkest, conducted by Jules Buckley – in December of 2018. It was followed up with solo volumes in July 2019 and August 2020, with the fourth and final instalment in the series yet to be revealed.

Last October, Collier joined Coldplay to perform their song ‘Human Heart’ – pulled from last year’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ album – on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Jacob Collier’s Australian and New Zealand ‘Djesse’ tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 3 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Sunday 4 – Melbourne, Forum

Wednesday 7 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 10 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Tuesday 13 – Auckland, Powerstation