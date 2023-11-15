Jacob Collier announces new song ‘Witness Me’ featuring Stormzy, Shawn Mendes and Kirk Franklin

Jacob Collier has teased a new song ‘Witness Me’, which will feature the likes of Stormzy, Shawn Mendes, and Kirk Franklin.

The singer previously teased the song on November 10 with Franklin, which he posted to X/Twitter. However, on November 13, Collier unveiled the details of his new collaboration.

In an Instagram snippet showing Collier, Stormzy, and Mendes walking out a door, listeners can hear a grand, gospel-inflected track. Collier’s trademark harmonies, Mendes and Stormzy’s singing can all be heard in the video. The song will be released November 21 at 6:10pm UK / 10:10am PT – presave here and watch the snippet below:

Collier is set to release his new album ‘Djesse Vol. 4’ on February 29, 2024. He has previously shared the tracks ‘Little Blue’ (ft. Brandi Carlile) and ‘Wherever I Go’ (ft. Lawrence and Michael McDonald).

The musician also recently made an appearance on Stormzy’s recent album ‘This Is What I Mean‘. The record, which was released in 2022, was given a four-star rating by NME: “With ‘This Is What I Mean’, Stormzy continues to lead the way: another goal ticked off on that checklist, then.”

Shawn Mendes last released his album ‘Wonder‘ in 2020, and is since recovering from cancelling his ‘Wonder’ world tour due to mental health reasons.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he said at the time.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”