Jada Pinkett Smith challenges Snoop Dogg’s foul-mouthed Gayle King rant

Jada Pinkett has said her “heart dropped” after Snoop Dogg criticised Gayle King for her comments about the late Kobe Bryant.

Snoop Dogg has previously issued an apology for slamming Gayle King but he will touch on the topic further when Jada Pinkett tackles him on the topic for her Red Table Talk show.

He first took aim at King after she mentioned the rape allegations that were brought against late basketball star Kobe Bryant in 2003. In an Instagram video post, Snoop told King to “back off bitch, before we come get you.”

After the initial attack Snoop denied that he was threatening King, saying “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”

In a preview of the upcoming episode, Pinkett tells Snoop that his comments about King left her feeling powerless.

“When you first came out and you said what you said, you know in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” she said.

“I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me. I was like, ‘Oh no, Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from Willow, away from my mother.’ Right?’”

She adds: “I was like if this is what’s happening … I was like, not Snoop! So, that’s one of the reasons I felt like I really wanted to have the conversation with you in the spirit of healing.”

Snoop has since made a full apology to King and requested a private sit down with her.

Also speaking via Instagram, Snoop said: “When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at the questions that you asked.

He apologised and added that he “Overreacted, [I] should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that,” and that “I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself.

“A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up,” he continued.

Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old in 2003. He denied the encounter at first, but later said it was consensual, and the case was dropped in 2004 when the woman involved was unwilling to testify in court.

A civil suit was later filed against Bryant and was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

He died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside his daughter, five other passengers and the pilot.