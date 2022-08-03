Jade Imagine announce new album ‘Cold Memory’ and share title track

Melbourne trio Jade Imagine have announced their second album, ‘Cold Memory’, sharing its title track to coincide with the news.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Basic Love’ was written and recorded between Melbourne, Warrnambool and Fremantle, and is set to arrive on October 21 via Milk! and Remote Control. Pre-orders are available here.

According to a press release, the album’s titular first single was written by frontperson Jade McInally following a freezing, mid-winter swim in the Victorian coastal town of Killarney. It arrives alongside a video co-directed by Nick Mckk along with McInally. Watch that below:

“What started as a very simple almost childlike joke idea for a song became something far richer, full of light and shade. And now I feel it represents so much, which is why we named the album after the song too,” McInally says of the new track.

“I love how songs can gain more and more meaning over time; the memory of the coldness we’ve been through over the past couple years and depending on one another when life feels dark. This song features a sample we created with piano and SPD percussion.

“One of my fave parts about the song is how the drums and bass become one big formidable train powering through the song. A week before we had to send the song to get mastered, Tim [Harvey, bandmate] sent me a version with vocoder on the final chorus.”

Jade Imagine’s last release was their 2020 EP ‘You Remind Me Of Something I Lost’, which arrived after being previewed with the single ‘Coastal Pines’. That EP, and ‘Basic Love’, were both also released on Milk! Records.