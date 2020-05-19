jade imagine share new single and video ‘Coastal Pines’

Melbourne alt-pop outfit jade imagine have shared their latest single, ‘Coastal Pines’, with an accompanying music video.

The track is the first single from their forthcoming EP, ‘You Remind Me Of Something I Lost’, due for release on June 5.

In a press release, singer Jade McInally said the song was “about the head versus the heart”.

“For me, it’s the never-ending struggle between the city and the ocean pulling in two different directions.”

The video consists of a compilation of tour footage, pieced together under coronavirus-imposed quarantine. “Our drummer James and I edited the Coastal Pines clip in isolation over screen-sharing,” McInally said.

“It was a strange feeling pouring over all this tour footage from the past couple of years from the distance of our own separate houses and remembering all the amazing things we’ve been a part of. In times like these it forces us to work with what we’ve got which, in a way, makes us more honest.”

jade imagine’s debut album, ‘Basic Love’, was released in August last year. Prior to that, the four-piece supported Stella Donnelly on her Australian national tour and Pond in the UK.

You can pre-order ‘You Remind Me Of Something I Lost’ in both digital and cassette formats (limited to 100) from Milk! Records’ Bandcamp page.