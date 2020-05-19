GAMING  

jade imagine share new single and video ‘Coastal Pines’

Their forthcoming EP is slated for release on June 5

By Eddy Lim
Jade Imagine shares new single
jade imagine. Credit: Supplied

Melbourne alt-pop outfit jade imagine have shared their latest single, ‘Coastal Pines’, with an accompanying music video.

Watch it below:

The track is the first single from their forthcoming EP, ‘You Remind Me Of Something I Lost’, due for release on June 5.

In a press release, singer Jade McInally said the song was “about the head versus the heart”.

“For me, it’s the never-ending struggle between the city and the ocean pulling in two different directions.”

The video consists of a compilation of tour footage, pieced together under coronavirus-imposed quarantine. “Our drummer James and I edited the Coastal Pines clip in isolation over screen-sharing,” McInally said.

“It was a strange feeling pouring over all this tour footage from the past couple of years from the distance of our own separate houses and remembering all the amazing things we’ve been a part of. In times like these it forces us to work with what we’ve got which, in a way, makes us more honest.”

jade imagine’s debut album, ‘Basic Love’, was released in August last year. Prior to that, the four-piece supported Stella Donnelly on her Australian national tour and Pond in the UK.

You can pre-order ‘You Remind Me Of Something I Lost’ in both digital and cassette formats (limited to 100) from Milk! Records’ Bandcamp page.

