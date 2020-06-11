jade imagine to launch new EP with live-stream performance

jade imagine have announced they will launch their new EP ‘You Remind Me Of Something I Lost’ with a livestream performance this Friday (June 12).

The Milk! Records-signed band released the EP last Friday (June 5), featuring the single ‘Coastal Pines’. Now, three-fifths of the band (“Tim and I and maybe James,” frontwoman Jade McInally wrote) will perform tracks from it on Melbourne record store Jet Black Cat’s Instagram Live.

The livestream will begin at 6pm AEST on Friday (June 12).

Advertisement

Tim and I and maybe James will be streaming live on Jet Black Cat Music's insta this Friday 6pm to mark the release of… Posted by jade imagine on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

‘You Remind Me Of Something I Lost’ follows the release of the band’s 2019 debut album ‘Basic Love’. Prior to that, jade imagine had supported Stella Donnelly on her Australian national tour and Pond in the UK.

In a press release, McInally said the single ‘Coastal Pines’ was “about the head versus the heart”.

“For me, it’s the never-ending struggle between the city and the ocean pulling in two different directions.”

The band shared a music video for the single, compiled from tour footage pieced together under coronavirus-imposed quarantine. McInally said the editing process was a “strange feeling”.

McInally recalled “pouring over all this tour footage from the past couple of years from the distance of our own separate houses and remembering all the amazing things we’ve been a part of. In times like these it forces us to work with what we’ve got which, in a way, makes us more honest.”