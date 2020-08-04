Jaguar Jonze calls for victims of Melbourne music photographer to come forward for police investigation

Content Warning: The following article contains discussion of sexual assault.

Jaguar Jonze has urged those who have experienced sexual harassment or abuse from a man widely believed to be Melbourne music photographer Jack Stafford to come forward to assist with an official police investigation.

Last month, Jonze said that she had heard multiple accounts of sexual misconduct from a “particular male photographer”. As more victims came forward, Stafford identified himself as the unnamed photographer, admitting that his “personality was not okay” and that he is “an abuser”.

In a statement on the #MeToo page of her website, Jonze – real name Deena Lynch – claimed that over 130 alleged victims have approached her with stories involving the man in question. Lynch has also created a Google form for victims and witnesses to share their accounts with the police. The form had been established and approved over police consultations.

In a series of hand-written sticky notes posted to social media yesterday (August 3), Lynch said initial police reports have been filed against the “Melbourne photographer”, and encouraged both victims and witnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation.

*PLEASE SHARE – WE NEED YOUR HELP* needing victim & witness statements and evidence to take this man down find form link at https://t.co/eCn2WXy6nI pic.twitter.com/KmvXr0IC3U — JAGUAR JONZE (@JaguarJonze) August 3, 2020

“The first few police reports have now been made regarding the Melbourne photographer. A few weeks ago, I shared posts highlighting the nature of this man and the stories of just some of the 129 women that have shared their pain with me,” Lynch wrote.

“PLEASE come forward and tell your story again – whether you are a VICTIM or WITNESS. Every piece of evidence, detail, screenshot, conversation and story matters. I’ve been liaising with the police to figure out the best solution to capture everything into one place for them to understand the gravity of the situation and to continue investigations.”

Lynch then directed victims and witnesses to read her earlier posts labelled “Step 1”, which included detailed instructions on how to present their evidence to the police.

“The police have said that even if only 10 per cent of the victims and witnesses come forward, it WILL make a difference,” she continued.

“I know the process is difficult but we must begin to draw the line. PLEASE share this post so that it reaches every person that has been affected or is a witness. PLEASE alongside support if you need it, come forward and share your story with me again. PLEASE help the other victims who need your voice and support.”

“We want to bring about real change to the injustices that many have experienced at the hands of this one perpetrator. With our voices together we can ensure that we are no longer dismissed.”