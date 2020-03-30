Brisbane performer Jaguar Jonze has shared an update on her symptoms and experiences living with COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Jonze explained what it’s like being a “virtual hospital patient”, meaning she checks in with a nurse twice a day via video conference and uses wireless technology that allows the hospital to monitor her condition from afar.

“I am wearing a temperature tracker around the clock and also have a wireless vital signs reader which feeds data to the hospital. There are alerts set up for close monitoring. Really cool technology that I haven’t come across before,” she wrote.

Jonze also shared photos of the TempTraq software and patches in her update, along with a screenshot of her consultation with a nurse, via RPA Virtual, and her collection of supplies: various antiseptic throat gargles, anaesthetic throat lozenges, vitamin supplements, an ear thermometer and a device used to track oxygen levels.

The singer is currently on Day 10 of her coronavirus experience and “doing really well”. The post explained how Jaguar Jonze will need to continue treating her condition until she has no more symptoms, for at least three days, then she will be re-assessed and discharged.

Jonze first announced she was experiencing flu-like symptoms on March 20, when she posted on Instagram saying, “I’ve been having a fever and showing symptoms so am going to get tested today. I will be going cold over the next few days as whatever it is, I’ll be doing some resting up to get well. Will update.”

She had arrived in America for a 10-date tour, which was reduced to three shows in New York before she had to cancel over coronavirus concerns and return back home to Australia. The remaining shows were scheduled for Austin, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco, along with the festival showcase at SXSW.

On March 25, Jonze confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19, saying she had been “dealing with a fluctuating fever” and “can’t remember the last time I felt this lethargic”.

According to her post, doctors believe she may have caught the virus on her journey back to Australia.

“I wore a mask my entire flight and hand sanitised/ washed my hands at every given moment. This shows how easy it is to spread and shows the importance of self-isolation right now. It was extremely difficult for me to get a test despite having symptoms and coming from overseas because resources are low, which cements again the importance of social distancing,” she wrote.

Jonze added: “I could’ve easily been an unconfirmed case and I’m sure there are still many unconfirmed cases right now. We need to squash this virus and we need to do it in drastic ways to protect our society and the effect it’s going to have on the economy.”

Jaguar Jonze was a finalist in Eurovision: Australia Decides, which determined who would represent Australia in Eurovision 2020.

Eurovision has since been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will return in 2021. Keep up to date with event cancellations, postpones and reschedules here.