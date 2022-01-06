Jaguar Jonze hits out at gaslighting pros on commanding new single ‘CUT’

Jaguar Jonze has returned with a driving new track titled ‘CUT’, empowering fans to start the year off by standing up to the “sociopathetic” figures in their lives.

Musically, the track feels very much in line with Jonze’s 2021 EP, ‘Antihero’, coupling sharp, digitised beats with bold and authoritative guitars that toe the line between groovy and aggressive.

What it lacks in the energy Jonze (aka Deena Lynch) injected into her last record, ‘CUT’ makes up for with the gripping incandescence of its helmer’s vocal performance – though sung almost eerily calmly, there’s an explicit, jagged bite in the way Lynch sings: “You’re sociopathetic and it’s time to make a cut.”

The track arrives today (January 7) alongside a video that Lynch wrote, directed, produced and edited herself. Framed around choppy, strobe-inflected shots of herself maniacally taking to her own crotch with an axle grinder, Lynch said in a press release that her aim was to ride “the fine line between shocking, engaging, maniacal, determined, comedic, and angry”.

“I only had two weeks to put the concept together, shoot it and edit it,” she continued. “I’m so proud of what was created in that pressure-cooker environment. I love learning this new medium to express my emotions and tell stories.

“In ‘CUT’, I wanted people to feel the desperation and determination to CUT themselves off from toxic, manipulative, gaslighting relationships in any environment once you’ve realised what has been happening to you. What better way to say that than putting an angle grinder to your private bits to CUT yourself out of there?”

Take a look at the video for ‘CUT’ below:

Expanding on the concept behind ‘CUT’, Lynch says the track was written to express “the anger behind realising that people you trusted professionally have been gaslighting you and manipulating your reality – constantly taking from you in a one-way transaction”.

“Once I realised what was happening,” she said, “it was a long journey of breaking free from those environments and, more importantly, understanding that what happened had nothing to do with me. It spawned from their deep insecurity and greediness. I was then able to deprogram myself – I wanted nothing but to CUT, get out, and take back control.”

‘CUT’ comes as the second track to follow ‘Antihero’, after Lynch released the standalone single ‘Who Died And Made You King?’ last October. The following month, she linked up with Zimbabwean-American activist, artist, producer and poet Shungudzo to mint a powerful remix of the song.

In the months following the release of ‘Antihero’ last April, Lynch appeared on The Project to share her survival story of sexual assault, attended a #MeToo meeting with other industry bodies and formed part of a working group to tackle sexual assault in the industry, which she said left her with little time for music.

Also in October, it was announced that Lynch would be performing in the 2022 edition of Eurovision – Australia Decides, a competition to determine who will represent the country at next year’s primary Eurovision Song Contest. She had also competed in last year’s competition, injuring herself in the process.

The ‘Antihero’ EP was recently named one of NME’s favourite Australian releases for 2021, praised for “confidently delivering messages of staunch resilience and fearless self-empowerment”. Lynch is also nominated for Best Australian Solo Act at this year’s BandLab NME Awards.