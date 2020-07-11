Jaguar Jonze offers support to victims of abuse in the music industry: “Stay safe and exert your boundaries”

Content Warning: The following article contains discussion of sexual assault.

Jaguar Jonze, aka Deena Lynch, has released a statement of support for victims of sexual abuse and harassment in the music industry, asking them to reach out to her for a “safe space”.

Lynch wrote her note on three post-it notes which she photographed and posted to Twitter. The singer-songwriter referenced her personal experience of abuse from two producers last year, and alleged claims against an unnamed male photographer which she had heard of this week.

“It is sad that in my time in the industry, I’ve come across many predators who still abuse their place of power or profile and manipulate the trust people, especially young female musicians, have given to them,” Lynch began.

“When I was sexually assaulted last year by two producers, I felt alone, ashamed and didn’t know what to do, or where to go. I am just writing this today, that if you have been affected by a similar story and need a space space to land in this sometimes terrifying industry – please reach out to me.”

Lynch continued, offering further guidance. “If you’re unsure of what to do in certain situations I am here for you – to listen, to protect, to empower and to let you know that you are not alone. I don’t want this pattern to continue and for it to happen to anyone else.”

“Stay safe and exert your boundaries.”

Read the full statement below.

*PLEASE READ AND PASS ALONG // TRIGGER WARNING* pic.twitter.com/ebGDUMLKjb — JAGUAR JONZE (@JaguarJonze) July 10, 2020

Jonze released her debut EP ‘Diamonds and Liquid Gold’ earlier this year, during a battle with complications from COVID-19.