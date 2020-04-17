Jaguar Jonze releases debut EP from hospital amid continuing coronavirus concerns

Jaguar Jonze is celebrating the release of her highly anticipated debut EP ‘Diamonds and Liquid Gold’ from hospital after she was readmitted last night (April 16) with continuing complications of coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the Japanese native said “I had a meltdown last night because I thought I was on the recovery end of COVID-19 but I’ve relapsed again into fever, excruciating chest pain, cough and heavier monitoring.”

In a second post to her account, Jonze reassured fans of her condition, saying, “I’m doing fine and is just out of precaution as they’ve been concerned but as I get through this it’ll make me so happy to know that my EP will be with you guys tomorrow.”

Well, in a weird turn of events I’ll be releasing the EP from ambulance/in hospital.. I’m doing fine and is just out of precaution as they’ve been concerned but as I get through this it’ll make me so happy to know that my EP will be with you guys tomorrow ❤️ Please take a listen when it’s out in your parts of the world. xx Posted by Jaguar Jonze on Thursday, April 16, 2020

First announcing she was experiencing flu-like symptoms on March 20, Jonze has previously taken to Instagram to share her coronavirus experience, updating fans on what it’s like to be a “virtual patient”.

‘Diamonds and Liquid Gold’ was released today (April 17) and comes after just 18 months after Jonze broke into the scene, releasing singles ‘You Got Left Behind’ in 2018 and a follow-up, ‘Kill Me With Your Love’ last year.

NME Australia has reached out to representatives of Jonze and will update this story with any further information.