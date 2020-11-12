Jaguar Jonze shares cinematic concept video for new single ‘MURDER’

Jaguar Jonze – the stage name of singer-songwriter Deena Lynch – has shared a cinematic concept music video for her new single, ‘MURDER’.

The final single before the release of her full length album in early 2021, ‘MURDER’ is the second cut of a five-part visual series that delves into the multifaceted persona of Jonze.

For ‘MURDER’, the singer received a commission from fashion giant Christian Louboutin to create the video, as well as artwork and photos for their Fall/Winter 2020 Cube Collection.

On the collaboration, Jonze said the inspiration behind the collection transported her “to a playful Paris where pop culture, dance, cinema, abstract art, geometry, couture and colourful festivities make up a part of its DNA”.

Watch the video for ‘MURDER’ below:

In a press release, Jonze described the themes of her new single, saying that it “is about when a relationship gets pushed beyond a boundary that should’ve never been crossed and why we ever thought that was a good idea.”

“Wishing that we could go backwards to where it was before that line was crossed but knowing we’re both guilty of having made that decision to, put grimly, ‘kill’ that relationship.”

‘MURDER’ is the follow-up to Jonze’s latest single ‘Deadalive’, her first new material, upon its release, since the release of her debut EP ‘Diamonds and Liquid Gold’.

Jonze released the EP in April from her hospital bed after she was admitted amid continuing coronavirus concerns after contracting the virus in March.