Jaguar Jonze shares powerful Eurovision entry song ‘Little Fires’

Jaguar Jonze has shared her powerful entry for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, ‘Little Fires’, which she will perform at Eurovision — Australia Decides later this month.

Released today (February 4), the track is an anthemic ballad from the singer, artist and activist. Jonze’s stunning voice is on full display, backed by deep, atmospheric instrumentals, which build to a soaring, Eurovision-appropriate crescendo.

Listen to it below.

Speaking of the track in a press release, Jonze said: “Little Fires is a reminder about where we’ve come from, what we are fighting for, and what we can achieve when we work together. And, it’s a reminder that we are not alone.”

“I wanted my Eurovision song to be for those moments where it was hard to stay strong, for those times I felt overwhelmed by what I had taken on. I am constantly defining what vulnerability means to me. Growing up, vulnerability was seen as a weakness, but now to me, I see vulnerability as strength.

“And I’m seeing this reflect in my lyrics and songwriting. Little Fires is a moment for me to share a vulnerable side of me that I haven’t before.”

Jonze will be pinning her Eurovision hopes on the single, battling it out against other Eurovision hopefuls at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 26. Her competition includes Andrew Lambrou, Charley, G-Nat!on, Isaiah Firebrace, Jude York, Paulini, Seann Miley Moore, Sheldon Riley and Voyager.

Whoever is chosen to represent Australia will go on to compete at Eurovision Song Contest in Italy, taking place from May 11-14.

Montaigne was set to head to the Netherlands in 2020 as Australia’s entry for the competition, but it was rescheduled due to COVID-19. Resuming her position as Australian representative last year, a performance of her song ‘Technicolour’ was broadcast during the event, but she didn’t make it to the finals.

‘Little Fires’ is the second new single from Jonze this year, having dropped ‘CUT’ in January. The musician shared a spate of new songs in 2021, while also fighting to stop sexual assault, bullying and harassment in the Australian music industry.