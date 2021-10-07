Jaguar Jonze takes aim at the music industry’s toxic culture in ‘Who Died And Made You King?’

Jaguar Jonze has returned with her fiery new single ‘Who Died And Made You King?’.

The cut sees the Brisbane artist share a different side to her sound. It’s driven by punchy percussion, fierce distorted production and unflinching lyrics, with Jonze taking aim at the culture of misogyny and toxic masculinity in Australia’s music industry.

She illustrates this with a grab from a 2016 speech by former Sony Music Australia CEO Denis Handlin, who resigned in June, shortly after it was revealed that Sony Music’s head office were investigating allegations of discrimination, bullying and harassment in its Australian branch.

Advertisement

An accompanying music video directed and edited by Jonze also arrived alongside the track, which sees the singer surrounded by a troupe of 12 Asian-Australian women and gender non-conforming people.

They’re all clad in various shades of nude clothing, which Jonze chose to represent different bodies and the co-existence of vulnerability and strength. Watch the clip for ‘Who Died And Made You King?’ below:

In a press statement, Jonze explained how the new single is reflective of the advocacy work she’s been doing for structural change in the music industry since 2020.

“Within a year, we have taken down many notable ‘kings’ or heads at the top of the music industry,” she said. “This song is to both celebrate that, as well as act as a warning that more downfalls and clean ups are yet to come.”

It’s the first music Jonze has released since her EP ‘Antihero’ arrived earlier this year. In the months following, she appeared on The Project to share her survival story of sexual assault, attended a #MeToo meeting with other industry bodies and formed part of a working group to tackle sexual assault in the industry, which she said left her with little time for music.

Advertisement

“In order to fight for a safer environment within the music industry meant that I had to sacrifice my artistry to advocate,” she explained. “With this single, I wanted to take back my power, take back my voice and take back my artistry.”

Speaking to NME last year about her advocacy work, Jonze said: “I just want people to know that they’re not alone. And whenever they’re ready, there are others that will be there for them, and who will believe them.”