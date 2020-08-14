Jaguar Jonze unveils brooding cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

Content Warning: The following article contains discussion of sexual assault.

Jaguar Jonze has today released a stunning and transformative cover of Britney Spears‘ 2003 mega-hit, ‘Toxic’.

The choice to cover the song was inspired by the #FreeBritney movement, as well as Jonze’s experiences of abuse within the Australian music industry.

“I often take to songwriting as an outlet for all my emotions, but after an overwhelming few weeks being on the frontline of the recent #metoo movement in the Australian music industry, sometimes it’s all too much to sit down and pen your own song,” Jonze said in a press statement.

“Sometimes, singing a cover in your own way is the best catharsis.”

Over the past few weeks, Jonze has been spearheading the Australian music industry’s own #metoo movement after addressing the abuse allegedly suffered by multiple women at the hands of a music photographer. Since she spoke out, she’s received over 400 stories from other women who have experienced varying degrees of harassment and abuse within the industry.

“As a child, I completely missed the message and tone of what the song actually was and, revisiting it as an adult, I wanted my cover to draw out how my understanding of the song has changed,” she said of Spears’ GRAMMY-winning hit.

“This is my ode to all the people who stood up alongside me these last few weeks against toxic masculinity, toxic relationships and toxic environments in the music industry. We hear you, we see you and time is up.”

Earlier this month, Jonze encouraged those with information about the allegedly abusive photographer to come forward and help with an official police investigation.