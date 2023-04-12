Jai Paul Shares Message Ahead Of His First-Ever Live Show

Jai Paul has shared a message with his fans ahead of his first-ever live debut, which will take place later this week.

The musician will perform live for the first time this Sunday (April 16), at the first weekend of Coachella 2023. Now, in a new social media update, he has spoken directly to fans and thanked them for their ongoing support throughout his career.

“Yoo it’s Jai… this weekend I’m gonna be playing my first ever live show. I always wanted to do something like this but yeah Im not gonna lie I am absolutely shitting it,” he wrote on his Reddit page.

“Anyway, I just wanted to let u lot know how much I appreciate all you staying with me for all this time. Hopefully it’s gonna be worth it,” the post continued. “Rehearsals been going good so far i reckon… Not long to go innit. For those of you able to make it out there, i will see you in a few days.”

Alongside the update, he also shared a photo of him in a rehearsal space, preparing for the upcoming show. Coincidentally, the live debut at Coachella is almost 10 years to the day since the musician’s debut album infamously leaked on Bandcamp.

Jai Paul has had a cult following since the release of his songs ‘BTSTU’ and ‘Jasmine’ in the early 2010s, which rapidly spread across music blogs. However, his career came to a standstill in 2013, when a collection of his tracks were illegally shared and the musician took an extended hiatus.

He returned six years later, releasing the music officially as ‘Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones)’ in 2019. Later, in 2021, Jai took to social media to mark the 10th anniversary of ‘BTSTU’ and released a new song, ‘Super Salamander’, on a website that recreated the artist’s old MySpace page.

Despite his ongoing cult following, the appearance at Coachella will mark the musician’s first-ever live performance. Tickets are on sale now and remaining tickets can be found here.

For those not attending Coachella 2023, every set performed at the festival will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Other artists set to perform at this year’s edition of the iconic festival include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Gorillaz, boygenius, Frank Ocean, Björk, Rosalía and many more. It will take place at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23.