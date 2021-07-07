Jalmar shares music video for debut single ‘Mijo Rico’

Melbourne-raised artist Jalmar has dropped the official music video to his reggaeton debut single, ‘Mijo Rico’.

The single was released last month, with its visual dropping today (July 7). On the official visual for ‘Mijo Rico’, Jalmar said via a press statement: “It’s about looking back on memories that are good and bad which have influenced the character I have become.

“I wanted it to look really casual and comedic because after all is said and done, I still look back on my life with a smile.”

Watch the ‘Mijo Rico’ video – directed by Tino Nyoni – below:

Capturing Jalmar’s Chilean heritage, ‘Mijo Rico’ fuses Latin-American instrumentation with a modern hip-hop edge as well as pop and trap influences.

In a recent interview with Pilerats, Jalmar spoke of the musical direction he exhibits in ‘Mijo Rico’ – produced by Younique – saying, “One of my main goals is I want to help Latin-influenced music cross over in Australia.

On his collaboration with Younique on the track, Jalmar added: “Younique hit me up and said ‘Bro sus this beat I made’ I honestly didn’t think much of it at the time and I didn’t know how to approach it.

“Younique says ‘I want you to freestyle to beat I made?’ I hesitantly said ‘okay’ and freestyled the melody for the whole song. Younique was hype!”

Today’s press statement explains that the singer-songwriter uses his music as a way of exploring of his cultural heritage, informed by his family’s experience of fleeing Santiago and coming to Australia as refugees.

A rapper since the age of 19, Jalmar can be heard on the recent Young Franco and Sonreal collaborative single ‘ComeThru’.