James announce new album and UK tour with Razorlight

James have shared details of a 2024 UK tour featuring support from Razorlight, as well as teased that a new album is arriving next year. Find ticket info and more below.

The Manchester rock band will be kicking off a run of summer dates across the UK next year with the tour featuring support from indie heavyweights Razorlight.

The eight-show run beings with a slot at P&J Live in Aberdeen on June 3 followed by a stop at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle two days later. From there, the tour will continue throughout June with gigs in Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff and Birmingham before concluding with a slot at the O2 Arena in London on June 15.

A homecoming show in Manchester is also planned as the penultimate tour date, taking place at Co-Op Live on Friday, June 14.

Tickets for the 2024 UK tour go live this Friday (October 6) at 9.30am BST, although pre-sale tickets are also on offer from Wednesday (October 4) at the same time. Visit here to purchase yours and find a full list of upcoming shows below.

The plans for a 2024 tour not only follow on from the band celebrating their 40th anniversary this year but also come ahead of an upcoming album, which arrives in spring.

Although details on the upcoming album, which will be the band’s 17th studio LP, remain sparse, James have shared that the release will land next April. The upcoming lead single is due to be shared in January.

Currently, the title of the album and exact release date have yet to be shared, however, fans can pre-order the upcoming release here to receive access to the tour pre-sale.

“Deeply proud to announce that we are touring next year to coincide with the release of a rather wonderful new album that we are mixing this week,” said Tim Booth of the new updates.

“The new songs sound belting, and will fit this arena tour. Really looking forward to celebrating with you. Expect a mixture of the expected and unexpected – just like life. Nothing but love”

Bassist Jim Glennie agreed, adding: “We are delighted to announce our 2024 Arena Tour, supported by the wonderful Razorlight. Come and share a night of biggies, rarities and a sizeable chunk of our exciting, next NEW album! See you there folks.”

In other James news, the band recently celebrated their 40th anniversary and kicked off the year with a bang after being honoured at the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards. Here, the Manchester band received the PRS Music Icon Award.

This was later followed by the release of their orchestral double album ‘Be Opened By The Wonderful’, which reached Number Three in the UK charts in June and was followed by a run of festival appearances and sold-out tour dates.

Additionally, earlier this year Booth shared his appreciation for The Beatles during an instalment of NME‘s ‘Soundtrack Of My Life’ series, revealing the band’s ‘Revolver’ album to be the first record he ever purchased.

“It’s a pretty revolutionary record. I think it went over my head at [age] seven. It cost about 22 bob: expensive for a kid, I saved up for it,” he said.

“I remember going into this Virgin and you’d sit on beanbags on the floor, put the headphones on, listen to music and buy an album. And [listening to ‘Revolver’] was like, ‘What the fuck?!’”