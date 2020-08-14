James Bay covers Oasis and Coldplay for new Apple Music session

James Bay has shared his own take on Oasis and Coldplay for the latest instalment of the ‘Apple Music At Home Session’ series.

In the latest video, Bay covers Coldplay’s ‘Trouble’ as well as Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ – having previously performed the latter track in front of Noel Gallagher.

Describing the collaboration, Bay said: “It’s funny, I didn’t really like Oasis or Coldplay as a kid. I picked up a guitar at 11 years old and wanted to be The Rolling Stones, Clapton, Hendrix.

Excited to share a cover of a timeless and brilliant song! I hope you enjoy my version of @coldplay's Trouble, out now only on @applemusic. PS, happy 20th birthday to their album Parachutes! https://t.co/OuxarvH98b pic.twitter.com/hyWG9AI0vV — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) August 14, 2020

“But as I got deeper and deeper into songwriting and studying great songs, I came to love Oasis, Coldplay and more great modern songwriters. I totally fell in love with the music.

“So much so that I now sit and play their songs to myself on guitar, that’s why I chose them, they’re just so timeless and brilliant.”

Today (August 14), Bay has also been selected by the Music Venue Trust (MVT) as one of their seven new artist patrons. He joins the roster of MVT artist patrons which includes the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Bill Bragg, Frank Turner and KT Tunstall.

This comes after Bay returned with his latest single ‘Chew On My Heart’.

The track follows on from Bay’s second album, 2018’s indie-pop left turn on ‘Electric Light’ and last year’s surprise EP ‘Oh My Messy Mind’.