Listen to James Bay’s bittersweet new single ‘Give Me The Reason’

James Bay has shared the first single from his upcoming third album – listen to ‘Give Me The Reason’ below.

The singer-songwriter is due to release the follow-up to his 2018 record ‘Electric Light’ later this year, though specific details on the project are yet to emerge.

Today (March 24) Bay previewed his next full-length effort with a bittersweet new song, which was previously teased by the musician on social media on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Announcing that ‘Give Me A Reason’ was “finally here”, Bay explained: “It’s been a long and winding adventure making all this new music, but every moment was worth it. I love this song, hope you all love it too.

Tune in here:

An official video for the single is set to premiere on YouTube at 4pm GMT today – you can watch it here. “Excited for you to see this one!” Bay wrote on Twitter.

“Tune in 5 minutes early to watch an exclusive behind the scenes on how the video came to life before it officially premieres!”

Speaking about ‘Give Me A Reason’ last month, the singer explained: “It’s a song about seeing that the sun’s going down on a relationship, but believing that it doesn’t have to be the end. It’s about believing that there’s still a chance you can make it work.”

During a conversation with NME back in the summer of 2020, Bay described his next album as “the most positive thing I’ve ever written”, adding: “There are still a few moments that have sadness and weigh a little heavily, but it’s mostly uplifting.”

He also spoke about writing and demoing a new track alongside Brandon Flowers of The Killers.

“The insight I got from working with him was incredible and to be in his presence watching him work and write music the way he does is something I’ll never forget,” Bay told NME. “He is a consummate pro and deserves the legendary status he already has.”

James Bay will embark on a UK headline tour the April, with concerts scheduled for Oxford, Brighton, London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Sheffield and other cities throughout May. You can see the full list of dates and find any remaining tickets here.

Bay is also due to perform a Live After Racing show at Worcester Racecourse on June 11, as well as an appearance at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival in April.