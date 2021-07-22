James Blake announces new album and shares lead single ‘Say What You Will’

James Blake has announced the release of a new album called ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ – listen to lead single, ‘Say What You Will’, below.

The upcoming album, which is set to arrive on September 10, is the singer, songwriter and producer’s first since 2019’s ‘Assume Form’, and follows on from the two EPs he released last year, ‘Before’ and ‘Covers EP’.

‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ includes features from SZA, JID, SwaVay and Monica Martin, and its artwork, which Blake worked on with artist Miles Johnston, is “a visual encapsulation of the emotions brought forth throughout the body of work,” according to a press release.

Previewing the album with new single ‘Say What You Will’, Blake puts on social blinkers as he sets out to find peace in his own success.

“I can find my way with no superpowers/ I can take my place without becoming sour/ I might not make those psychopaths proud/ At least I can see the faces of the smaller crowds,” he sings over the moody, crawling soundscape.

“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy,” Blake said in a press release.

You can watch the ‘Say What You Will’ video, starring Finneas, below:

‘Friends That Break Your Heart’ is released on September 10 via Republic Records. You can see the tracklisting below and pre-order it here.

1. ‘Famous Last Words’

2. ‘Life Is Not The Same’

3. ‘Coming Back’ (feat. SZA)

4. ‘Funeral’

5. ‘Frozen’ (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. ‘I’m So Blessed You’re Mine’

7. ‘Foot Forward’

8. ‘Show Me’ (feat. Monica Martin)

9. ‘Say What You Will’

10. ‘Lost Angel Nights’

11. ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’

12. ‘If I’m Insecure’

Blake has also announced a 2021 North American tour to support the upcoming new album. The 15 city tour will kick off in San Diego on September 16, making stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, before wrapping up in Atlanta on October 15. See a full list of dates below.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets here, with presale beginning on July 26 at 10am local time and ending on July 29 at 10pm local time. Tickets go on general sale on July 30 at 10am local time here.

SEPTEMBER 2021

16 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

19 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre

21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

28 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

30 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre

OCTOBER 2021

2 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium

3 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

6 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

9 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

12 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

13 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

In a four-star review of last year’s ‘Before’ EP, NME‘s Will Richards said that Blake “takes this newfound freedom, albatross firmly removed from around his neck, and dives back into his love for club culture, bringing with him everything he’s learned along the way.”