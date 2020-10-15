Listen to James Blake’s new EP ‘Before’

James Blake has released his new EP ‘Before’ — you can listen to the four-track record below.

The EP is Blake’s first new collection of music since the release of his 2019 album ‘Assume Form’, although he has released a small number of singles, including ‘You’re Too Precious’ and ‘Are You Even Real?’, since.

‘Before’ is described in a press release as Blake “paying homage to his London club days”. The artist himself said in an accompanying statement that the EP serves as an expression of “a yearning for dancefloor elation” and that he “finally [has the] confidence to put my own voice on dancefloor rhythms”.

The four-song EP is out now, and you can hear ‘Before’ below via Spotify.

Tomorrow night (October 16) Blake will play an exclusive Boiler Room DJ set — marking his first Boiler Room appearance since 2013.

The set will be streamed at 10pm BST via boilerroom.tv, YouTube and jamesblakemusic.com, and fans can RSVP here.

Blake recently co-wrote and featured on Slowthai’s single ‘Feel Away’, while he also produced the Flatbush Zombies track ‘Afterlife’.

Last December Blake discussed his approach to releasing new music in an interview, during which he said he initially found it difficult to write music following the success of 2013’s ‘Retrograde’.