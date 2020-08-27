James Blake shares mind-bending new video for ‘Are You Even Real?’

James Blake has shared a new video for his recent single ‘Are You Even Real?’ – watch it below.

The track, Blake’s second of the year following ‘You’re Too Precious’, which came out last month.

The trippy, partly animated new video sees Blake’s face contorted in strange new shapes. Watch it below.

Advertisement

‘You’re Too Precious’, Blake’s only other piece of new music since 2019 album ‘Assume Form’, came out back in April.

In a five-star review of ‘Assume Form’ upon its release, NME called the album “proof that James Blake is one of the world’s greatest producers,” calling it a “loved-up fourth record” that “sees him finally in control as a brilliant songwriter and emotive lyricist”.

Since then, Blake has shared a host of new covers during lockdown. Back in May, Blake began a new series where he shares covers of songs requested by fans. So far, he has covered Stevie Wonder’s ‘Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer’, while also sharing a piano-led rendition of Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’ and versions of Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’.

Late last year, Blake discussed the material he has been working on since ‘Assume Form’, saying that he is “trying to dive into the most free, un-self-conscious part of myself”.

Advertisement

“I’m embracing more of the experimental side of myself, different time signatures and being a bit more fluid…” he added. “If you feel pressure to create a big song, which I think is in the back of the mind of any artist who’s had a big song, unfortunately, that creates a pressure to homogenise further songs to the framework that you think will [create another big song].”