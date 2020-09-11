James Blake’s cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Godspeed’ hits streaming services

James Blake‘s haunting cover of Frank Ocean‘s 2016 track ‘Godspeed’ has finally hit streaming services today (September 11).

Fans of Blake are no strangers to the cover, since he debuted it live over three years ago at Arizona’s FORM Arcosanti festival.

Following that, at the beginning of the year, Blake performed the cover on Instagram Live.

Listen to the official release of the cover below:

Blake actually helped arrange the stunning Frank Ocean track, appearing on the latter’s seminal 2016 album ‘Blonde’.

Blake has spent a large part of the year performing various covers on social media. He’s delivered renditions of Billie Eilish‘s ‘when the party’s over‘, Radiohead‘s ‘No Surprises‘ and even AQUA’s ‘Barbie Girl‘ just to name a few.

In addition to his covers across social media, he also covered Joni Mitchell‘s ‘A Case of You‘ on The Late Late Show as well as Nirvana‘s ‘Come As You Are‘ as part of a charity concert.

Blake’s year hasn’t been solely filled with covers, though. He has also released two original singles in 2020 – ‘You’re Too Precious‘ and ‘Are You Even Real?’. The two tracks marked his first new music since the release of his fourth studio album ‘Assume Form’ in early 2019.