The family of no-wave legend James Chance have launched a new GoFundMe page to help the musician through “personal health issues and the COVID situation”.

According to the new fundraising page, Chance and his partner Judy Taylor are hoping to raise $50,000 (£40,000).

The GoFundMe reads: “James and Judy currently live in New York and have both been severely affected by personal health issues and the COVID situation. James had to cut short his European tour last year due to a sudden health crisis, and Judy suffers from a long term debilitating illness that keeps her confined to home.

“The family has hopes that James will recover, however there is scarce employment for musicians during this time of pandemic.

“In October of last year, James’ father Donald Siegfried who had been James’ lifeline of support during his health crisis, died rather suddenly, and his mother, Jean Siegfried, had to be relocated to a memory care facility, leaving little in the way of family funds to continue support to James and Judy.”

It adds: “Any donations you are able to give at this time will be going directly to cover the cost of James and Judy’s medical and living expenses, and any funds beyond their immediate needs will go into a retirement fund for James.

The page ends with the family saying they “are all concerned over James and Judy’s welfare”. Donate to James Chance and Judy Taylor’s GoFundMe here.

Musicians supporting Chance and Taylor’s new fund include Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, who tweeted: “James Chance has been a huge inspiration to us as a band. He guested with us on the [Colbert show] in 2018 for a memorable performance. He and his wife, Judy Taylor, are having a tough time at the moment, if you want to help out.”

James Chance has been a huge inspiration to us as a band. He guested with us on the @StephenAtHome @colbertlateshow in 2018 for a memorable performance. He and his wife, Judy Taylor, are having a tough time at the moment, if you want to help out. https://t.co/0NQkkYbg3u — Αλεξ Καπράνος (@alkapranos) August 20, 2020

