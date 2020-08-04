James Chatburn drops new single ‘Jewellery and Gold’

Sydney-native R&B artist James Chatburn has shared his latest single, titled ‘Jewellery and Gold’.

The cut is lifted from Chatburn’s forthcoming debut album ‘Faible’, slated for release later this year. The album promises to be a varied combination of Chatburn’s musical influences, including Unknown Mortal Orchestra, D’Angelo, Donny Hathaway and Shuggie Otis.

Chatburn, who is currently residing in Berlin, said the song initially was inspired by Pharrell and his production duo, The Neptunes.

“It started off as a noughties Pharrell/Neptunesy kind of vibe, but then I replaced the original synth with a piano and I decided to go for this throwback soul feeling, coming back to this Neptune’s vibe in part c,” Chatburn said in a statement.

“As an indie artist I don’t live off much money, but sometimes I think, damn it would be nice to have a little more, even if I know that’s not gonna solve anything.”

‘Jewellery and Gold’ is Chatburn’s fourth release this year, following ‘In My House’, ‘Home’ and ‘You’ve Got The Love’.

In 2015, Chatburn collaborated with Hilltop Hoods on their now-certified gold single, ‘Higher’. Since then, he’s toured with R&B/soul contemporaries Jordan Rakei and The Internet, and released music on the Majestic Casual and Soulection labels.